Watch: Snow falls in Derry's Bay Road Park Local Nature Reserve

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:41 GMT
Snow flurries began falling at approximately 3.30 pm in Derry city, leaving the Bay Road Nature Reserve in a blanket of snow.

Weather warnings remain in place from now through to Friday morning across the north west with the potential for further snow flurries and sleet across Derry, Tyrone and Donegal over the coming days.

Official warnings are in place for ice across the north west, with TrafficWatch NI reporting: “Temperatures through the night fell below freezing and there is a risk of ice and frost on roads.

Bay Road Park Local Nature Reserve receives a blanket of snow.

Bay Road Park Local Nature Reserve receives a blanket of snow. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Bay Road Park Local Nature Reserve receives a blanket of snow. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Bay Road Park Local Nature Reserve receives a blanket of snow. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Bay Road Park Local Nature Reserve receives a blanket of snow. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

