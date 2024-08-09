Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People across the north west are being urged to take their chances on a close shave with Sweeney Todd in the Millennium Forum.

The citizens of Fleet Street in an impressive new staging of the classic musical consist of 40 young actors from across the North West, who are set to perform in the Ignite Project CIC’s production of the musical Sweeney Todd.

This dark and thrilling story follows the travails of ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ and his attempt to seek vengeance for his family and to win back his daughter, Johanna.

Portraying the title character 'Sweeney Todd' is 20-year-old Ronan Cassidy. Ronan is from Killyclogher and is studying Medicine at Queen's University Belfast. He has previously featured in the Ignite Project's ‘Footloose.’

Sweeney Todd played by Ronan Cassidy.

"He is serious in the first act, but towards the end, he has a bit of a mental breakdown. I think his arc is quite fun to portray,” said Ronan as he described the title character.

Given the impossible task of describing Sweeney Todd in one word, Ronan said: "There are so many elements to him. I could be here all day listing words."

Fighting nerves is something all actors have to go through. Ronan battles it with music.

“I would arrive first to the dressing room, playing music that has nothing to do with the show, usually Arctic Monkeys, to take my mind out of it,” said Ronan.

The Sweeney Todd production in the Millennium Forum.

He hopes the audience will feel “not quite pity but empathy” for the title character.

“People would assume that it’s quite dark and that Sweeney is the villain but throughout the show, you might find yourself rooting for him,” he said.

Ronan said that Sweeney Todd has been his favourite musical since he was ten years old, with the original Broadway recording played “on repeat”. He adds that playing the title character of his favourite show has been “surreal”.

The leading lady is Strabane’s own 19-year-old Cassie Mc Laughlin, who will be playing the role of Mrs. Lovett, a bucket list character for the Strabane native.

Ronan Tester from Derry, as Anthony Hope.

"She's very spontaneous," Cassie said of her character, "quick-paced, she's the comedic relief of the show, I think a lot of the comedy comes from her quick wit.”

Sweeney Todd can be quite a dark show but Cassie said she finds “a lot of my energy and pace comes from the music [written by Stephen Sondheim], specifically the lyrics”.

"You have to find the light in it. You can play into the darker things, but I like to find the light in it so it's not always so serious.”

Cassie also shared her pre-show ritual.

Emmet Stewart the Artistic director of the ignite project and Director and choreographer for Sweeney Todd.

“I have created a playlist for every character I've performed, I put my earbuds in while I'm getting ready and I listen to it from the start to the end,” said Cassie.

Just two of the tracks featured on Cassie's Mrs. Lovett's playlist are ‘The Red Means I Love You’ by Madds Buckley and ‘Me and My Husband’ by Mitski.

Cassie hopes her character will allow the audience to "chill."

“I want them to have a moment to breathe. With Sweeney the character is very tense, when I'm on, I want them to feel like it's not as serious right now.”

Derry's very own Ronan Tester is performing in the role of Anthony Hope, one of the more cheerful characters, as he chases after his love, Johanna.

Playing on the big stage in the Millennium Forum is a big deal to him. “It’s cool, my first time playing a lead."

It means a lot to Ronan to perform in his hometown, as his friends and family can see him perform.

“Intrigue,” is what Ronan wants the audience to feel when he is on stage. “Look at his choices, look deeper at the character and not just take him for face value.”

Emmet Stewart, the Artistic Director of the ignite project and Director/choreographer for Sweeney Todd, spoke about putting the show together in two weeks.

“We have little budget. It costs a great deal to put on a show, and we only have two weeks' worth of budget to put on a show.

"When you have a professional role a lot of the time you only have two weeks to learn your show. We want to push people to their limits so their limits grow,” said Emmet.

Explaining his choice of Sweeney Todd, Emmet said: “After we did one of the biggest dance musicals and one of the most fun and energetic shows, we didn't want to be a one-trick pony. We are fortunate we pull from all the North West, we have some of the most talented young people."

Finally, why should you see Sweeney Todd?

Ronan Cassidy said: “You are getting the opportunity to see some of the most talented young people creating a piece of art.”

“Ignite is bringing lots of communities together, we’ve got Derry, Strabane, Omagh, Castlederg, it's a great way to support the arts in the North West,” said Cassie.

Ronan Tester said: “Because it showcases the best talent across the North West.”

“I think people should come see the show as it brings together people from all over the North West,” said Emmet.

You can take a walk down Fleet Street from Thursday, August 15 to Saturday August 17, and tickets are available from the Millennium Forum Box Office by telephoning 028 7126 4455 or visit: https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/sweeney-todd/

Watch extended interviews above.