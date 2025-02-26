Watch: Taste LegenDerry food event in Derry’s Walled City Brewery

The Love LegenDerry Food Month creates a platform for the region’s chefs and producers to showcase just why Derry features on the bucket lists of those planning food themed breaks in 2025.

Love LegenDerry Food month also aims to promote the city as an international foodie destination to celebrate the North West region’s outstanding food and drink and the people who produce it.

On Thursday night an event was held in The Walled City Brewery where local, regional, national and international media and food writers came together to celebrate and highlight the city’s wonderful LegenDerry food experience.

We spoke with some vendors at the event.

RedGate Cider is a family run cider brewery, from Gordon Chambers’ six-acre orchard in Lismacarol, just a few miles outside the city, established in 2014.

Kerry Chambers from RedGate Cider said that the LegenDerry food event is great, as it gives their small business a chance to promote themselves to a larger audience.

Speaking with Fairley’s Flavours on the LegenDerry Food Festival they said: “I think it's amazing because it really puts us on the map. It shows outside of Derry that we have some much to offer tourists and local people.”

Growing up in Johannesburg, South Africa, chef Fairley Ramraj’s Indian heritage meant his family loved cooking bold, flavour-packed dishes with the freshest ingredients. When he moved to Northern Ireland, Fairley missed the flavours of his home country, and decided to introduce them here in LegenDerry.

Anthony Rough, centre from Rough Brothers Beer with Oisin Davisand Dee Laffan from the Irish Food Writers Guild

Lastly we spoke with Offing Coffee, describing their business they said: “Our coffee shop by the river is not just a place to grab your daily caffeine fix; it’s a destination where the love for quality coffee blends seamlessly with the beauty of our surroundings. The calming flow of the river, the inviting aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the warm ambiance of our space create an atmosphere where you can unwind, socialize, or simply enjoy a moment of solitude.”

Offing found the event to be a great opportunity to get their name out and also network with other businesses.

Invitees were treated to an exclusive menu that included fresh seafood sourced along the Wild Atlantic Way, handcrafted artisan cheeses, locally distilled spirits, and innovative plant-based cuisine, cooked and prepared by local chefs and food and drink producers keen to showcase the city’s unique and diverse food and drink scene that tells the regions unique story of rich culture and heritage.

Jennifer O’Donnell, Tourism Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council said the event was hugely successful and really shone a light on what Derry has to offer, not only in terms of produce and talent but in the unique way the local LegenDerry Food Network, that comprises of local chefs and food producers, collaborating together in such a positive way to create an exciting food scene in the region.

“We were delighted with the response we had from food writers and journalists to the event. We had specialist media from all over the island of Ireland and the UK and several international journalists were here from Belgium and the Netherlands to get a unique insight into the City and District’s commitment to sustainability, farm-to-table dining, and its innovative approach to modern gastronomy that defines our unique vibrant food culture.”

For more information check here: www.legenderryfood.com