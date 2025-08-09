Watch: Ten thousand Apprentice boys take part in ‘Derry Day’

Ten thousand Apprentice Boys and many more supporters took part in the ‘Derry Day’ celebrations, the largest stand alone loyalist parade in the world.

It memorialises the raising of the Siege of Derry on August 1, 1689 (Julian Calendar).

This years marks 336 years since the Mountjoy, under the command of Michael Browning, sailed up the Foyle and rammed through a boom placed across the river by Jacobite forces camped where ‘Boom’ Hall stands today.

Ten thousand Apprentice Boys and 124 bands took part.