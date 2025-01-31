Watch: The annual Bloody Sunday Trust's Minute Silence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family and friends of those murdered on Bloody Sunday gathered around the monument that commemorates their deaths to hold a minute of silence on the 53rd anniversary.

On Thursday afternoon the annual event was hosted by the Bloody Sunday Trust.

Speaking on behalf of relatives and the Trust was Aisling Doherty, the granddaughter of Patrick Doherty, who was murdered on Bloody Sunday.

Aisling Doherty announced that this year's minute silence was dedicated to the children of Palestine.

Fourteen young relatives of those murdered on Bloody Sunday carry photographs of children from the West Bank killed by the Israeli military, at the one minute silence dedicated to the children of Gaza at the Bloody Sunday monument yesterday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Sarah Wray, the grand-niece of James Wray, read the names of those who were murdered and injured on Bloody Sunday.

After the reading, the minute silence was held to honour and remember those who were murdered on Bloody Sunday, 53 years ago.

Evan Curran, the grand nephew of William Nash, read a statement on behalf of the Bloody Sunday families.

In his statement, Evan Curran read: “On behalf of the men and boys murdered on Bloody Sunday and those wounded, I would like to welcome you all here today to mark the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday.”

Ashling Doherty, a relative of Patrick Doherty, speaking at the one minute silence dedicated to the children of Gaza at the Bloody Sunday monument on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Evan added: “You are all aware of those horrific events that have been happening in Gaza over the last 15 months and you know of the grievous impact this is having on children there.

"Let me give you some brief statistics on that, it is estimated that over 18,000 children have been killed in Gaza during that period, one child murdered every 30 minutes by Israeli forces, and thousands more are missing, buried under the rubble and presumed dead. We don't know how many more have died from starvation, cold or lack of medical attention, all caused by the genocidal onslaught they have faced.

“There is now an uncertain ceasefire in Gaza, and we welcome the respite it has brought to our sisters and brothers there. The ceasefire must hold, and any attempt to break it must face opposition from all.”

“But we must also remember that October 7 2023, was not the start of this conflict. It started in 1948 with a forced expulsion of the Palestinian people from their homes, the Nakba.

Evan Curran, a relative of William Nash, reads a statement at the one minute silence dedicated to the children of Gaza at the Bloody Sunday monument on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

“This ceasefire, welcome as it is, is not the end. The conflict will only end with peace, justice and freedom for Palestine, and justice must still be done.”

To finish the annual one-minute silence, Sophie McIntyre played a lament dedicated to the children of Gaza.