Watch: The brilliant Christmas Craft Fair returns to Derry Guildhall full of special gifts

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:45 BST

The annual showcase of bespoke craft items and artisan food is the biggest of its kind in Northern Ireland and is expected to attract thousands of visitors looking to source a special gift or purchase this Christmas.

To add to the festive feel, 12 local choirs will perform carols over the three day event from Friday 22 to Sunday November 24.

Opening times for the Fair are Friday November 22: 10am to 6pm, Saturday November 23: 10am - 6pm, Sunday November 24: 10am - 6pm.

