Watch: The magical Derry Christmas lights switch on parade with Santa Claus and his helpers

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 20:25 BST
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 20:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The festivities have begun, as Santa Claus and Mayor Lilian Seenoi Bar have switched on the beautiful Christmas lights around Derry.

Thousands of families gathered around the City Centre of Derry to watch the magical parade of Christmas characters carry festive cheer throughout the town.

They ended their merry journey at the 60-foot tree in Guildhall Square to signal that Christmas is here.

Earlier this month, Santa said that he was delighted to be visiting Derry and Strabane to perform the big switch-on event.

Related topics:DerryStrabane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice