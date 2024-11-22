Watch: The magical Derry Christmas lights switch on parade with Santa Claus and his helpers
The festivities have begun, as Santa Claus and Mayor Lilian Seenoi Bar have switched on the beautiful Christmas lights around Derry.
Thousands of families gathered around the City Centre of Derry to watch the magical parade of Christmas characters carry festive cheer throughout the town.
They ended their merry journey at the 60-foot tree in Guildhall Square to signal that Christmas is here.
Earlier this month, Santa said that he was delighted to be visiting Derry and Strabane to perform the big switch-on event.
