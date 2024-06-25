Watch: The People of Derry give their expectations on the Maritime Festival
With the Foyle Maritime Festival coming up this week, The Journal went ‘down the Quay’ to ask the people of Derry what they are most looking forward to regarding the big event.
Firstly, Adam Fulton said: “It's always nice to see new people along the quay, fresh faces and I guess the boats are nice too.”
Eammon Coyle said he is and isn’t looking forward to the festival as he drives for a living. Referring to the closure of Queens Quay, he said: “There is going to be chaos with traffic.”
However, Eammon did say: “It’s great to see the crowd out,” and that he’s looking forward to the new food market opening up.
Ciaran Wilkinson is looking forward to the food and the “buzz about the place”.
He said: “It’s nice to walk along your town and experience it.”
When asked if the festival is a good asset for the town, Ciaran said: “It’s one of the main areas in the town, people love to talk about it.”
He talked about “two mates from Cork” who came up to the last Clipper festival.
When asked if he’s looking forward to the upcoming festival, Ciaran Burke said: “As long as we get a bit of good weather, it’s a no brainer.”
He’s looking forward to “walking up and down the quay, few drinks here and there, something to eat.”
When he was asked if the Maritime Festival is a good representative of what Derry is to non-locals, Ciaran said: “It’s a good way to be introduced to the city.”
Ciaran thinks a “Festival of Derry,” should happen every year to help boost tourism and local businesses.
Lastly, William Porter he said he’s “looking forward to the stalls and the ships coming in.”
When asked about the Clipper Quay, William said: “It's good for the economy, getting local businesses a few pounds.”
When asked by the Journal if the Maritime Festival shows off what Derry today is all about, William agreed saying: “We had a troubled past so I think anything that promotes goodness in the community is wonderful.”
