Watch: The People of Derry give their expectations on the Maritime Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drinking home-brewed craft drinks, enjoying local street foods, and enjoying a good atmosphere. We asked the people of Derry about their expectations of the upcoming Maritime Festival.

With the Foyle Maritime Festival coming up this week, The Journal went ‘down the Quay’ to ask the people of Derry what they are most looking forward to regarding the big event.

Firstly, Adam Fulton said: “It's always nice to see new people along the quay, fresh faces and I guess the boats are nice too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eammon Coyle said he is and isn’t looking forward to the festival as he drives for a living. Referring to the closure of Queens Quay, he said: “There is going to be chaos with traffic.”

Eammon Coyle talks about the Maritime Festival.

However, Eammon did say: “It’s great to see the crowd out,” and that he’s looking forward to the new food market opening up.

Ciaran Wilkinson is looking forward to the food and the “buzz about the place”.

He said: “It’s nice to walk along your town and experience it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the festival is a good asset for the town, Ciaran said: “It’s one of the main areas in the town, people love to talk about it.”

He talked about “two mates from Cork” who came up to the last Clipper festival.

When asked if he’s looking forward to the upcoming festival, Ciaran Burke said: “As long as we get a bit of good weather, it’s a no brainer.”

He’s looking forward to “walking up and down the quay, few drinks here and there, something to eat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was asked if the Maritime Festival is a good representative of what Derry is to non-locals, Ciaran said: “It’s a good way to be introduced to the city.”

Ciaran thinks a “Festival of Derry,” should happen every year to help boost tourism and local businesses.

Lastly, William Porter he said he’s “looking forward to the stalls and the ships coming in.”

When asked about the Clipper Quay, William said: “It's good for the economy, getting local businesses a few pounds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad