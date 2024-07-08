Watch: The people of Derry share their thoughts on the General Election

The Journal asked the people of Derry about their hopes with the Labour Party in charge, how they would summarise the Conservative rule and the possibility of a United Ireland?
Sinead and Imogen summarised the Conservative rule as a “trainwreck” and “infuriating.”Doubtful of Labour leadership, Imogen said: “None of them are good, are they?” Sinead said: “We will never win.”Photo: George Sweeney
John Doherty said about the Tories: “Thank god they are out.” When asked about his opinion on the 14 years of Conservatives in charge, John said: “Rubbish.” John believes that a United Ireland is going to come around, “some time” he said.Photo: George Sweeney
Jim Doherty said he hopes Labour can address the crisis in the health service, saying they need to "improve especially the NHS". "Doctors appointments are unbelievable, ringing every morning, ringing 100 times, trying to get through to the doctors. People are getting Ill. They need to address this, big time,” Jim said. He also shared his thoughts on the conservative rule, describing it as “a whole mess up, across the board".“I think it's just around the corner,” Jim said about the possibility of a United Ireland.Photo: George Sweeney
Shea Hanna said he just wants to see "uan improvement for the actual people". He added: "I want housing to get better, I want the renting crisis to get better, I want bills to get better, I want the taxing to get better. It doesn't look like any government is out for people these days. When asked about his thoughts on the Conservative Party's 14 years in office, he said: "Without using any vulgarities? Terrible, look how they handled the COVID crisis, we’ve been in a banking crisis for the last 20 years."Photo: George Sweeney