Watch: The people of Derry share their thoughts on the General Election

4 . Shea Hanna.

Shea Hanna said he just wants to see "uan improvement for the actual people". He added: "I want housing to get better, I want the renting crisis to get better, I want bills to get better, I want the taxing to get better. It doesn't look like any government is out for people these days. When asked about his thoughts on the Conservative Party's 14 years in office, he said: "Without using any vulgarities? Terrible, look how they handled the COVID crisis, we’ve been in a banking crisis for the last 20 years."Photo: George Sweeney