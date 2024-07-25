Watch: The people of Derry talk about what makes Derry unique and what’s it missing?

The Journal went to one of Derry’s famous tourist attractions to ask local people, “What makes Derry unique?”
1. Paul Burke
Paul Burke said: “The people and the scenery and the Derry Walls makes Derry unique.” Paul also talked about how Derry’s nightlife is what makes it unique.When asked if Derry needs to improve Paul said: “It needs more music in the town centre during the day.”Paul also said there needs to be “more stuff for young people to do, like wee activities out on the Foyle.”When asked if Derry would benefit from having a designated skatepark for the local skaters, Paul said: “Yes and no. It all depends on where you are going to put it.”Photo: Jack Tibbetts
2. Rosa Lynch
Rosa Lynch and Aileen O’Riley, two nursing students at Magee University from Cavan and Longford, said: “I do genuinely think the nightlife is unique,” mentioning the Dungloe as their favourite bar in the City.Photo: Jack Tibbetts
3. Annette O’Riley
Annette mentioned the “Derry Girls mural” as what makes Derry unique. “I like walking by it. And the scenery.”Photo: Jack Tibbetts
4. Tim Grim and Alissa Grant
Tim Grim and Alissa Grant spent the whole day in Derry. Tim works for the tourism company ‘Industry Tours’ based in the Republic of Ireland. Tim said that they bring their guests - '20 Americans and Canadians' - to give them 'a day in Derry and a bit of historical perspective'.When asked what brought them to Derry, Tim said: “I love Derry for its mix of history and the contemporary. It’s a vibrant Town, with lots going on. Good food, good drink and good crack.”Alissa said: “I learned things about the history of Northern Ireland that I didn’t know.” She said it was a 'very educational day'. When asked what she learned, she said: “Some of the divides in the city over time. The origins of the Wall and what it is here for. That was pretty interesting stuff.”Photo: Jack Tibbetts
