Watch: The people of Derry talk about what makes Derry unique and what’s it missing?

4 . Tim Grim and Alissa Grant

Tim Grim and Alissa Grant spent the whole day in Derry. Tim works for the tourism company ‘Industry Tours’ based in the Republic of Ireland. Tim said that they bring their guests - '20 Americans and Canadians' - to give them 'a day in Derry and a bit of historical perspective'.When asked what brought them to Derry, Tim said: “I love Derry for its mix of history and the contemporary. It’s a vibrant Town, with lots going on. Good food, good drink and good crack.”Alissa said: “I learned things about the history of Northern Ireland that I didn’t know.” She said it was a 'very educational day'. When asked what she learned, she said: “Some of the divides in the city over time. The origins of the Wall and what it is here for. That was pretty interesting stuff.”Photo: Jack Tibbetts