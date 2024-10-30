Watch: The Walls are awakened into a Witchy Wonderland for Derry Halloween 2024
Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
The Awakening of the Walls returns as a magical journey through a Witchy Wonderland, where you will encounter the weird and wonderful characters who bring Halloween to life!
Awakening of the Walls returns this year as a Witchy Wonderland, with spooktacular surprises. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
