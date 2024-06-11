Watch: Tourists share their thoughts and feelings towards Derry and Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Journal got chatting to some tourists from, the U.S, Australia and England about their trip to the Emerald Isles and its gem, Derry.

With the full tourist season in swing The Journal thought it would be a good chance to get out there and have a chat with our international friends.

To find out what they are enjoying about their trip, their plans and what brought them to our green shores and of course what they think of Derry.

Chatting two U.S citizens Tom Nulty and Carol Nulty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

U.S tourists on their journey through Ireland, discovering their heritage.

The two travelled from Iowa United States of America, they told the Journal about their favourite part of their Ireland trip.

“Well let's see we went to the Giants Causeway yesterday, People mainly everybody like you. We stopped to talk to Brendan in the tourist information area, stopped what he was doing and told us everything that would interest us.”

Carol said: “Yesterday we did the Causeway and Bushmills and then today we're really focusing on Derry and then we leave tomorrow.”

The Journal chatted with two Australian women about their trip to Ireland, speaking to Margaret Bern and Sally Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian tourists spending a day in Derry and chatting about Guinness.

Margaret said: “I've never been to Ireland before but it's absolutely beautiful I'm really loving it. We're just today we're in Derry but we've been travelling all around we've done the ring of Kerry I think the landscape is just amazing cause it's it's got a peaceful feel about it."

On trying Ireland’s famed Guinness the Margaret said: “I didn't mind it, couldn't drink the whole pint, I reckon you don't need a meal if you have a Guinness.”

Lastly the Journal spoke with two English tourists Judith and Martin from Nottinghamshire.

They took a walk around the Derry Walls, Martin said: “We just walked around the walls which was the main thing we wanted to do lots of history to read, popped into the cathedral while we're on the way around.”

Judith explained their tour plans saying: “We're driving around the whole of Ireland in two weeks” Martin explained that the trip would end in Dublin.