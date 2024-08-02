Two-year-old Sprocker Spaniel Rocky is representing Derry in the Nose of Tralee Dog competition, making it all the way to the final, and Rocky is hoping to take home the treat with your help.
1. Brain, Rocky and Samantha
The Derry contestant for Nose of Tralee, Rocky and his owners Samantha and Brian. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
2. Why did they enter Rocky?
“For a bit of craic initially, now he has made it to the final,” said Samantha. While the couple entered as a bit of fun, Rocky making it to the finals has become a community effort, as people have started messaging Samantha and Brian to show their support. Samantha said: “It has been a positive thing, bringing people together. In work, people say they will be voting for Rocky.” Photo: Jack Tibbetts
3. What was Rocky’s unique quality for the competition?
“We sold him on the craziness, he's a typical spaniel, he steals socks and shoes,” said Samantha. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
4. Does Rocky have any favourite treats?
Rocky’s favourite treats are carrots and peanut butter, especially peanut butter on carrots. Brian said: “He's not very fussy, he will eat anything.” Photo: Jack Tibbetts
