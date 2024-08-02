2 . Why did they enter Rocky?

“For a bit of craic initially, now he has made it to the final,” said Samantha. While the couple entered as a bit of fun, Rocky making it to the finals has become a community effort, as people have started messaging Samantha and Brian to show their support. Samantha said: “It has been a positive thing, bringing people together. In work, people say they will be voting for Rocky.” Photo: Jack Tibbetts