WATCH: Walk-a-long busy quay at Derry's Foyle Maritime festival 2024
There are dozens of food options available to suit all tastes, market stalls selling everything from bucket hats to dog treats and pop art to viking horn drinking vessels, while the crews on the impressive fleet of tall ships and other vessels were welcoming visitors onboard.
Characters and performances from the Carnival of Colours and other indoor and outdoor shows are entertaining all ages while the amusements include the big wheel, hobby horses and cheroplanes among many others.
If you get a chance, it’s well worth a wander down Derry’s quay this weekend and best of all it is free to visit.
The festival is open now and runs until 10pm today, on Saturday, from 12 noon to 11.30pm, and on Sunday from 12 noon to 6pm.
