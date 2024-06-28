Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It looks, sounds and smells amazing and as the skies clear this afternoon crowds are now starting to gather for the Foyle Maritime Festival 2024.

There are dozens of food options available to suit all tastes, market stalls selling everything from bucket hats to dog treats and pop art to viking horn drinking vessels, while the crews on the impressive fleet of tall ships and other vessels were welcoming visitors onboard.

Characters and performances from the Carnival of Colours and other indoor and outdoor shows are entertaining all ages while the amusements include the big wheel, hobby horses and cheroplanes among many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you get a chance, it’s well worth a wander down Derry’s quay this weekend and best of all it is free to visit.