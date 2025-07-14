Watch: Why we didn't like 28 Years Later

Watch our review of Danny Boyle’s latest film, 28 years later and why we didn’t really enjoy it.

This third film in the series was released on 20 June 2025.

The plot follows a group of survivors who live on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway. When one of them decides to venture the mainland.

Starring in the movie is, Jodie Comer as Isla, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie, and Ralph Fiennes as Dr Ian Kelson.