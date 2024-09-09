Watch: Why you should get involved in Derry's Millennium Forum playwright scheme

The Millennium Forum is asking anyone over the age 16 to apply and realise their dream of getting their work on stage.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to give local prospective writers a unique opportunity to develop their ideas and script for the stage.

Working with the prospective writers is Brian Foster and the Millennium Forum personnel too, particularly Mags Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Journal had a chat with Brian and Mags to get a glimpse into the idea behind the Playwright Scheme.

Brian Foster.

Brian shared a story, that he was one of the first local writers to get his work staged in the Millennium Forum, within the first few months of its opening. Now he wants young writers to have that opportunity for the Millennium Forum's 25th anniversary.

Brian said: “It's nice to be here all those years later and try to do something to help all those upcoming writers.”

Opportunities like this are rare in the North. Brain said: “It's a wonderful opportunity, we are also offering a £3000 prize for the winner of this, but when I say winner, there are no losers, because anybody who gets involved, they are going to take positives out of it. The process itself could kickstart a lot of other careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mags Anderson added: “This will be a two-year-long project, we are having an open day for anyone who wants to come in and chat with Brian or myself about what the process will be like. All the submitted scripts that are shortlisted will work closely with Brian, then September next year work will go into making that play stage-worthy, then working towards the full-on production.”

The quality of a playwright is “imagination”, said Brian.

He continued: “You just have to have imagination. You have got to be willing to let others see inside your head, some people are scared of that. I could give you anecdotes of people holding back because their mammy might read it, but you can't do that. You have to expose the inner workings of your head.”

Encouraging young writers to get involved, Brian said: “Writing a play is like a dream coming true, you dream up all this story and characters in your head, and it's the nearest thing you'll have to a dream come true. Your first night opening on the stage, you think, 'somebody pinch me.' If you don't dream, then you will never achieve.

“Go for it, I'm at the end of the phone if you have any questions, if you are a little bit weary, just give me a call or an email, and we will help with any queries. When else will you ever get a chance like this?” said Mags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Playwright Scheme will hold an open day on Thursday, September 12, giving people a chance to figure out if the opportunity is for them, and both Brian and Mags encouraged all to come to the open day.

If this sounds like an opportunity for you then get writing as the project asks for a A4 page of the synopsis of your original play, along with the first six pages of script, to be sent to [email protected]