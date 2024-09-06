Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The work on the new Brandywell North stand has started.

​The Brandywell club is self-funding the impressive new stand at the Council-owned facility with the support of their landlords and is expected to accommodate a further 2,700 standing places at the Brandywell Road end of the ground or alternatively 1,850 seated supporters when it comes to European competitions.