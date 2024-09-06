Watch: Work well underway at the new North Brandywell stand Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The work on the new Brandywell North stand has started.

​The Brandywell club is self-funding the impressive new stand at the Council-owned facility with the support of their landlords and is expected to accommodate a further 2,700 standing places at the Brandywell Road end of the ground or alternatively 1,850 seated supporters when it comes to European competitions.

The redevelopment has been hit by a series of delays due to initial objections from NI Water and procedures surrounding planning, building control, leases and licenses.

Related topics:DerryBrandywellCouncilNI Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice