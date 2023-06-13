Waterside Family Centre celebrates official opening with SureStart's 'Sweet 16'

The Waterside Family Centre is home to Action for Children, Waterside SureStart, Waterside Family Support Hub and the Waterside Early Intervention Support Service and will be a ‘one-stop shop’ for children and families in the Waterside.

Adam Brolly, a Foyle College student was one of the first children through the doors sixteen years ago when his mum, Michelle Heath went to the service for breastfeeding support. Although Adam has since moved on, Michelle now works in SureStart as an Early Years Supervisor.

Natasha Burke, Service Coordinator in Waterside SureStart said: “We’re all here to celebrate Waterside Surestart and our 16 years in operation as well as the grand opening of Building 83.

“Adam was one of our very first children here in Waterside SureStart 16 years ago. He’s currently taking a wee break from his GCSEs today to come and do the grand opening of the building. Adam was actually in my two year old programme so I’ve had the pleasure of being part of the Waterside SureStart family for 14 years.

"We’re also celebrating the parents, children and staff because we wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for all of you.”

Michelle Heath said: “16 years ago, I was breastfeeding Adam and I was a wee bit lost, with him being my first, so my health visitor recommended I come here. I loved coming so much that I decided to apply for a job and I've been here now 11 years.

“When you've been in that situation of being a single parent or whatever, it's really, really hard. Coming here as a service user and now working here, it's so beneficial. The services are great for everybody and we support so many families, whether it’s single parents or people struggling with money, seeking breastfeeding support or people who just want to come with their child. We do lots of family parenting groups as well.”

“I'm running the little explorers group at the moment, which is for children with additional needs. We only have five children on that programme so it’s so lovely to be able to give that one-on-one time and then, obviously, we get a really good relationship with the parents as well. Parents and staff here are all like a big family and we’re able to build lasting relationships with parents and children.”

The event was one of the first outings for Patricia Logue in her new role as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District and was the first time she was tasked with cutting the official opening ribbon. She said: “I can't commend Action for Children and SureStart enough. I had six children so I can understand that the services that are offered by SureStart are just what are needed, especially for new parents.

“This here is a model of what all areas should have going forward. I think in all walks of life, should it be children, older people's services, dementia, or whatever else, there should be a wraparound service in one building.All the services that parents and young people need are here, so they can be easily signposted to one or the other. These services are here to bring confidence to the new parents, not just mammies but daddies too, to give the children the best start in life that they possibly can have. It can be very, very isolating being a new parent.”

Louise Kearney, Children's Services Manager of the North and North West cluster for Action for Children Northern Ireland said: “This has been a very special day for Ebrington. Whilst we have services right across the North, today the real focus is on Derry.

“The opening of this new Waterside family Support Hub means we're able to connect people and families and we know that, if we need, we can refer across to each other and we can provide different elements of service to families when they need it most.”

For more information on Action for Children, including SureStart and the Waterside Family Centre, visit www.actionforchildren.org.uk/how-we-can-help/our-local-services/find-our-services-near-you/clooney-family-centre

