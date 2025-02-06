Waterside Together shared space festival to launch in Irish Street

Waterside Together, a shared space festival and events project, will launch in Irish Street on February 22.

The Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership project aims to transform spaces perceived as belonging to the ‘other community’ into shared spaces that are open, welcoming, and safe for all members of the Waterside community.

Supported by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), it is funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan.

Programmes will be delivered in parks, greenways and community spaces targeting a range of participants including families, children and young people, older people, and members of the BAME community.

Aoife de Bhál of Fálróid.

Part of the programme will be a shared space festival that promotes the communal usage of the green infrastructure in the Waterside and which encourages the movement of people to areas that they would not usually use for recreational purposes.

The launch event will take place from 12-3pm on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Irish Street Community Centre.

Project Officer for Derry City and Strabane District Council, Mary Claire Kerlin said: “We’re delighted to see communities within the Waterside area continue to work together so strategically to make a difference for everyone who lives there.

"The Waterside Together programme is one of our larger projects. It aims to regenerate and animate local spaces and places, reaching around 300 people with a series of festivals and events programming. The positivity and energy which can be generated when people from diverse identities work together is powerful.”

Strategic Manager for Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership, Alison Wallace, said: “We are so pleased to be delivering such an important PEACEPLUS project within the heart of the Waterside area and bringing together members of the Protestant, Catholic and BAME communities, and encouraging people of all ages to come together and enjoy the breadth of green spaces that are available.”

In Your Space Circus will be performing their Circus Skills Workshop for children of all ages. This is a drop-in event so no booking is necessary, and it is completely free!

Artist facilitator Sinéad Crumlish will also be on hand to work with participants to weave a nature loom using natural materials such as reeds and branches. Children of all ages are invited to come along and make styrofoam prints using natural materials. All participants will be offered a free hot drink and a snack.

Adults are invited to avail of a hot drink and snack provided by The Coffee Cart, grab a warm blanket provided, and take a seat with forager and folklorist Aoife de Bhál of Fálróid, who will be doing a talk and walk titled ‘Wild food, folk customs and wonderful weeds’.

Participants will learn about some of the common species which can be used for food or medicine and the folklore they have inspired over generations. You will never look at ‘weeds’ the same again!

Aoife de Bhál is a Gaeilgeoir, forager and folklorist from Béal Feirste. Aoife runs Fálróid, which means ‘to ramble’ in Irish.

Kidz Farm will bring an interactive farm experience to the Waterside! Bring the kids along to meet a selection of animals: rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, chickens, a snake, bearded dragon, hedgehog, rats, tortoise, lamb and goat!

There will be soft play area for little tots with a marquee for general use in case of rain.