Waterside women aged 30-55 invited to sign-up for ‘ecosomatic’ workshops with Gail Mahon

Women aged 30 to 55 from the Waterside are being invited to sign-up for a series of free ‘ecosomatic’ workshops next month.

The ‘Embodied Earth: Strong Women, Shared Ground With Gail Mahon and Karen Cassidy’ activities will take place at Hillcrest Trust, the Waterside Shared Village and Corrody Country Park on Thursday and Friday, September 18 and 19 and Thursday and Friday, September 25 and 26, between 10am and 3pm.

The events have been organised by Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership as part of the Waterside Together Festival (September 13-19).

"This four-day workshop series offers women aged 30–55 across communities a safe, creative, and empowering space to explore physical movement, community connection, and nature-based strength practices through playful, adaptable physical activities, rooted in ecosomatic movement.

"Ecosomatics emphasises health and movement in connection with nature and environmental conditions. Participants will reflect on how our bodies hold experience, and how reclaiming movement - adapting to unexpected situations in a safe way through shared green spaces - can be a source of both personal power and collective healing,” the organisers advised.

The event is free.

Waterside Together is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and funded under the theme of Community Regeneration and Transformation, and it is also funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan.

No equipment is needed, all levels are welcome, and the event is a beginner-friendly and supportive.

Ms. Mahon is an eco-artist, somatic movement practitioner, MOVNAT Level 2 trainer, and researcher at Ulster University, with a passion for helping people rediscover strength, creativity, and wellbeing through movement and art

A free online trial event will take place between 9am and 10am on Saturday, August 16. Sign-up at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-trial-ecoflow-elements-morning-rituals-for-energy-tickets-1556324541599?aff=ebdsoporgprofile