'We acknowledge the many women who aren’t front and centre, but are doing tremendous work'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have praised organisers of this year’s International Women’s Day events.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton hailed the many successful events held across the city and region.

Colr. Hutton said that, in the week leading up to this year’s International Women’s Day on March 8, she and other elected members had to separately attend events throughout the district as there were “too many to choose from”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notable events included ‘Empower Her: Transforming Experiences into Enterprises’ , a council-hosted presentation that featured “female entrepreneurs sharing their journeys of resilience and success”, and an event in the Guildhall, organised by the Women’s Centre Derry, featuring 31 organisations who provide free support services for women, both on March 7.

Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton.

“We found ourselves splitting up and trying to attend them all,” Councillor Hutton said. “I attended some of them and the happiness in the room, and the acknowledgement from the women that were being acknowledged, was just great to see.

“As leaders, we were acknowledging leaders during International Women’s Day who actually taught us how to be leaders, so I commend the organisations that held all the events and [want] to ensure that these events continue.

“We acknowledge the many women in our communities who aren’t front and centre, but are doing tremendous work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the current climate, with all our work around violence against women and girls, it was very uplifting to see the tremendous contributions that were made that week.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.