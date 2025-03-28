'We acknowledge the many women who aren’t front and centre, but are doing tremendous work'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At this month’s Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton hailed the many successful events held across the city and region.
Colr. Hutton said that, in the week leading up to this year’s International Women’s Day on March 8, she and other elected members had to separately attend events throughout the district as there were “too many to choose from”.
Notable events included ‘Empower Her: Transforming Experiences into Enterprises’ , a council-hosted presentation that featured “female entrepreneurs sharing their journeys of resilience and success”, and an event in the Guildhall, organised by the Women’s Centre Derry, featuring 31 organisations who provide free support services for women, both on March 7.
“We found ourselves splitting up and trying to attend them all,” Councillor Hutton said. “I attended some of them and the happiness in the room, and the acknowledgement from the women that were being acknowledged, was just great to see.
“As leaders, we were acknowledging leaders during International Women’s Day who actually taught us how to be leaders, so I commend the organisations that held all the events and [want] to ensure that these events continue.
“We acknowledge the many women in our communities who aren’t front and centre, but are doing tremendous work.
“In the current climate, with all our work around violence against women and girls, it was very uplifting to see the tremendous contributions that were made that week.”
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.