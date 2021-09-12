‘We love you’ - Twin brother’s emotional plea for help to find missing Derry man Emmette Dillon

Ryan Dillon (right) has made an emotional plea to help trace his twin brother Emmette (left).

Ryan Dillon made a direct plea to his twin: “Emmette we love you and we want to help. Please come home so we can look after you and find a way forward.”

Emmette was last seen just after midnight on September 3 leaving his apartment in Conar Court in Crawford Square in the city.

He is described as approximately six feet tall, slim, with dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

A former Mr Supranational 2018/19 model and former staff nurse, Emmette has now been missing for nine days.

His family last spoke to him in a telephone conversation on September 2.

“We have no reason to believe he left the country and police also believe this is the case,” said Ryan.

“We have no reason to believe that Emmette would hurt himself. Emmette is a loving son, brother and uncle and only wants to help those around him.”

Emmette Dillon.

His brother said Emmette is vulnerable and appealed for any local businesses in the area to check their CCTV.

“We ask local businesses in the Crawford Square, Rosemount and Northland Road area could check their CCTV from the early hours of Friday 3rd September for any potential sightings of Emmette,” he said.

”We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings no matter how small. We also ask everyone to share this message with those who aren’t on social media.”

Emmette, who was crowned Mr Derry in 2016, was a cancer awareness campaigner following the death of his mother and is described by family and friends as being very popular.

“Police have carried out door to door checks and acted on any potential sightings reported however the information we have is so limited,” said Ryan.

“We believe Emmette’s phone has been switched off, so they are unable to use this as a method of tracing him.”

Derry City and Strabane police said: “We would ask that if anyone has any information that might assist in locating Emmette, they should contact 101 quoting reference number 1847 07/09/21.”

What we know:

Emmette Dillon is 33, from Derry. He is approximately six feet, and of a slim build with dark hair and brown eyes.

Emmette was wearing dark clothing and would likely have some stubble rather than be clean shaven.

Emmette was last seen just after midnight on September 2 leaving his apartment in Conar Court in Crawford Square and was seen heading in the direction of Northland Road.

Police and the family have asked local businesses in the area to check their CCTV from the early hours of September 3 for any potential sightings.