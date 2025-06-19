'We see the festival as opening the door to the future:' Derry's Millennium Forum launches exciting InterAct Youth Arts Festival

One of the most exciting and eagerly-awaited arts festivals for young people has been launched today, June 19 in Derry and it’s even bigger and better than ever.

The Millennium Forum has announced details of the brand new programme for its upcoming InterAct Youth Arts Festival which takes place this July.

The award-winning festival will once again this year extend across numerous locations in the North West region with workshops and events being held in YMCA Drumahoe, Culmore Community Centre and, of course, the Millennium Forum. And it’s all FREE!

Back for its 17th year, the festival is brought to you by the Millennium Forum and its fantastic Youth Forum who have helped lead and inform all the countless workshops that are on offer.

Pictured at the recent launch of the Millennium Forum’s Interact Youth Arts Festival are: Karen Sullivan, Business Development Officer (Millennium Forum), Luke Cooper (Culmore Community Partnership), Karl Bradley, Marketing Executive (Budget Energy), Mayor of Derry/Strabane Cllr Ruairi McHugh, Catriona and Catherine Coyle – (YMCA Drumahoe), Mags Anderson, Education Officer/Festival Director (Millennium Forum), Eimear and Kayla (Youth Forum members).

There is a multitude of workshops available for numerous talents and interests for young people aged between 12 to 21, including podcasting, drama, dance, poetry, embroidery and skills on and off the stage.

So, whether you are an art/craft enthusiast, drama queen, budding DJ, stage combat fanatic or if you love to sing and dance your heart out, there are lots of hands-on workshops all led by professional facilitators to help ensure you learn new skills and, most importantly, have fun! All workshops are free and accessible to attend.

Mags Anderson, Education and Outreach Officer of the Millennium Forum is looking forward to a jam-packed festival that has traditionally honed and discovered new talent.

Speaking to the Journal. she told how InterAct keeps developing ‘year on year’ and is ‘such a great opportunity for young people to get involved in.’

"We have found that, even from January, parents and young people are coming to us and asking when the festival will be on and when they can book. It’s great in that it lets the young people experiment in different workshops and hones and grows their talents.

"A lot of our participants come back every year and you see them always upping their game and moving on to masterclasses.”

Mags told how many of the participants go on to become the stars and crew behind many of the Millennium Forum’s own projects.

"When we have opportunities available many of them feel confident to come here as they know what they’re doing, the people involved and have completed the masterclasses, We see the festival as opening the door to the future. They are our future participants, actors, stage directors etc,”

The wonderful workshops will all culminate in one big showcase on the Millennium Forum stage where family and friends can witness all the hard work put in during the festival – and, judging on previous years, this will definitely be a very special evening’s showcase!

“Also this year, there will be a Masterclass element of the festival which will offer older teens a hands-on opportunity to tech and stage-manage a live event.”

Mags added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners, facilitators and our funders, Derry and Strabane District Council, Arts Council NI, who help make this festival a reality.”

Star of Derry Girls, Jamie-Lee O’ Donnell, who is also the Youth Patron of the Millennium Forum, added: “This fully inclusive festival provides a brilliant opportunity to access the best of the arts that Derry has to offer (all for free). Well done Youth Forum for another class InterAct festival!”

Youth Forum member and Festival Assistant, Shannon Peake, encourages all young people to get involved.

“Everyone from the Youth Forum has learnt so much organising this festival and we have all gained new skills. It has really helped my confidence and the best part is making new friendships and watching the festival come to life. Come along. Try something new. You won’t be disappointed!”

The InterAct festival kicks off on July 7 at YMCA Drumahoe, Culmore Community Centre and the Millennium Forum and continues until Friday, July 18. Throughout the festival, there will be support from the NOW group who will volunteer at the festival again, this year. NOW Group is a social enterprise organisation who support those who are neurodiverse, have hidden disabilities and/or learning support needs.

Employment Officers all over Northern Ireland work under SkillSET to support individuals with direct support into employment, training, and education. They also have an in-house training team who facilitate training OCN courses and some soft skills as well as a Family Support Service and Community Services based in Belfast, Omagh and Enniskillen.

To book, telephone the Forum Box Office on 02871 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk. Please note, a refundable £5.00 booking fee is required to secure all bookings; this will be fully refunded after all workshops/showcases are attended. For further information, contact [email protected].

The Interact Festival is proudly supported by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Arts & Business NI and Budget Energy.

See the full programme here.