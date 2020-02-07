We should give thanks for all the big people!

I know you’ll hardly believe me, when I mention how I actually be busy some days. Last week I had a number of missed calls and voice messages left on my phone.

Some of these messages were left by a local school principal.

I made the mistake of phoning back, and found myself standing in Holy Family Church, last Thursday morning for Grandparents’ Day, which are part of the celebrations for Catholic Schools Week.

This meant I had to go to bed early and ended up missing Liverpool win yet another football match, but when I did wake up they were not only still unbeaten, but 19 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

I also had other voice message left on my phone, one from a reporter who worked on Radio Foyle.

The reporter was delighted when I had called back.

He went on to explain how the matter in question was very delicate and sensitive. He continued by telling me of a report that had been released by Oxford University confirming that there is such a thing as ‘small man syndrome’.

It seems it’s one of those medical breakthroughs, up there with the discovery that ‘man flu’ actually exists.

According to the report small people are more paranoid, less trusting and scared of others.

After the reporter had finished talking about the Study, I was left confused, wondering why he had called me.

However I was asked would I speak live on the afternoon radio show. I should have known it was a set-up, because, when I was interviewed, they had another person on the show who stood over six feet tall, which even on a radio show, made me feel smaller.

This man, who stood over six foot seven, had the cheek to complain how life was hard for him.

He tried to say he felt hard done by, since he found it difficult getting into small cars and hitting his head off things.

I would love to be able to hit my head off things. I was made to eat vegetables for years, as my mother said they would make me big and strong; I’m still getting counselling, because she lied to me.

And if it wasn’t depressing enough, I’m told you shrink as you get older, and if you don’t believe me just look around the congregation. Although in fairness I’m not angry with the world and truthfully, I do look up to everybody. Celebrating Grandparents’ Day, I told the school children, we should give thanks for all the big people in our lives.

We need to give thanks for our parents, grandparents and the elders in our lives who provide guidance, and witness to their trust in God. These are the people who support us in our journey through life.

Like the infant Jesus being presented in the Temple, each one of us is loved and cherished by God, we all big in his eyes.