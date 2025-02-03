The 53rd anniversary of the murder of 13 Derry unarmed citizens was commemorated on Sunday with the Bloody Sunday March for Justice.

At the end of the march, people gathered at Free Derry Corner, where the shooting began 53 years ago, to remember the tragedy of the day and also to commemorate those who had their lives taken on January 30, 1972.

A minute’s silence was introduced at the rally by Kate Nash, whose brother William was one of those killed on Bloody Sunday and whose father Alex was shot and wounded trying to reach his dying son.

The first speaker of the afternoon was Palestinian writer, journalist and founder of Key48Return, Farrah Kouteinneh.

Eamonn McCann speaking at the Bloody Sunday March for Justice rally. Photo: George Sweeney

Farrah said she was honoured to speak at the event and praised the women of Derry.

“What an honour it is to speak here today protesting on the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday, to speak alongside such strong Irish women – incredible Irish women, incredible Derry women, whose steadfastness, whose resilience, will be the reason for justice,” said Kouteinneh.

“I have only seen intersectional, inclusive, interconnected solidarity on this scale here at Bloody Sunday Marches, where we have the families of Bloody Sunday victims standing hand in hand with those from Hillsborough, with those from Palestine with those from anti-racist groups, feminist groups, to those from trade unions and with those from working-class communities.”

Derry politician, activist and journalist Eamon McCann was the last to speak at the event. Mr McCann spoke about the treatment of his friend Michael D. Higgins, the President of Ireland.

Farrah Kouteinneh a Palestinian writer, journalist and founder of Key48Return, speaking at the Bloody Sunday March for Justice rally. Photo: George Sweeney

“He has been treated in an abominable way because he dared to mention Gaza in commemoration of the Holocaust of the Jews. We are criticised all the time. We are told we are anti-Semitic because we stand by the Palestinian people.

“There are hundreds of thousands of Jewish people throughout the world who stand with us,” he said.

The lifelong politician declared Free Derry Corner as ‘Holy Grounds’: “Remember when you look at that wall (Free Derry Corner), what really made a difference in this country: it was not the rattle of machine guns or people making eloquent speeches in parliaments, it was the sound of marching feet.”

The event drew to a close with a live performance of Ireland’s national anthem.