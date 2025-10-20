Weans, one mammy, one salon - Hair To Go with Margaret Doherty

Ah, having four weans… It’s pure chaos most days, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’ve got two teenagers who think they know everything, and two boys, five and three, who think they run the house. And somehow, in the middle of all that, I run a salon. Some people say, “How do you cope?” I laugh honestly. You either develop nerves of steel or collapse in a heap—luckily, I’m the first one.

There was a time my daughter hated the word “salon.” Honestly, I didn’t get it at first. I thought, it’s my dream, my business, my life! But then I realised—she wanted me fully present, not thinking about appointments, staff, or the client who sends ten messages regarding a hair appointment, Fair play to her. Being self-employed means you never switch off. I wasn’t just worrying about my wages—I was worrying about everyone else’s. Staff, clients, paperwork it’s a lot. And let’s be honest, sometimes I’m still worrying about it when I’m meant to be “off work”.

I’ve learned that I can’t please everyone, and that’s fine. I want the salon to grow, of course, but not at the cost of my children. If the children aren’t happy, what’s the point of that extra colour, the perfect blow-dry, or staying late for one more appointment? The home is where the heart is. Without a happy home, nothing else matters. A happy home? That’s a happy business. Simple.

Mornings are so important, I don’t sleep in. Ever. The night before is prep time—lunches, uniforms, school bags, work kit, everything. I like to know exactly what’s coming so mornings don’t start in chaos. Because let’s face it, four weans can make a quiet house sound like a rock concert in under a minute. And if I’m organised, I can give my all to the children and then give my all to my clients, without losing my head.

And Sundays? Oh, Sundays are my saving grace. No alarm clocks, no rushing, no schedules—just breakfast in pyjamas, cuddles, laughter, maybe a film, or a walk in the fresh air. That’s my recharge, my reminder why I do all the early mornings and stay up past nine to plan for the next day. That’s the dream behind the chaos.

Being a mother first doesn’t mean I’m not ambitious. It means I’m smart about ambition. I want my children to see a mammy who works hard but also values them above everything. A mammy who knows that a happy home makes a happy business. Family first, salon second. Because if the house isn’t happy, no amount of colour, curls, or blow-dries is going to make me feel like I’ve really had a successful day.

So yes, one salon, one determined mammy. Chaos, laughter, tantrums, a pile of paperwork work and coffee—it’s all part of the job. But I wouldn’t swap it for the world.

Moral of the story- I can’t please everyone just wake up and be the best I can be.

Love Margaret.