WEATHER: Blue skies ahead for Derry's Foyle Maritime Festival as atrocious conditions impact opening day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s good news on the weather front as it will be all change today after terrible weather marred the opening day of the Foyle Maritime Festival on Thursday.

Thousands are expected to gather along the quayside throughout the day once the festival resumes in earnest at 12pm on Friday and continues through to Sunday.

Relentless downpours and strong, cold winds over the past 24 hours left the normally thronged quayside virtually deserted on the first day of the four day festival, but thankfully the rain has eased off and the winds have died down and the forecast is for much more settled, dry and mild conditions over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several aspects of the festival, including numerous water-based activities had to be cancelled yesterday and stalls closed early due to the conditions.

Some of the large crowds visiting a previous Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 053

But today should be very different. Indeed, we should actually see some sunny spells throughout today, tomorrow and Sunday, with the Met Office forecast for Derry predicting that the odd light shower in the early afternoon will give way to dry conditions from around 3pm right through, with a mixture of cloud and sunshine and temperatures lifting to around 14 degrees Celsius.

And it is a similar picture for Saturday with only a very small chance of a light shower in some places, but generally sunny and mild conditions with temperatures of around 15 degrees for much of the afternoon and evening. For the Beyond Blue showcase highlight on Saturday night, the west to north west winds will be light with the Met Office forecasting just a 10% chance of rain and staying mild, with temperatures of around 12 degrees by night.

For Sunday, the forecast is almost a replica of Saturday, which is good news as it means that there will be no repeat of the awful conditions experienced on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will resume today Friday, from 12 noon until 10pm, and continues on Saturday, from 12 noon to 11.30pm, and, on Sunday, from 12 noon to 6pm.

There will be a large number of street vendors at the Foyle Maritime Festival this weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 004

Attractions include vintage fairground rides, live music, the LegenDerry Food Village, the Maritime and Merchant Markets, Big Wheel, water taster sessions and Tall Ship visits.

The Beyond Blue Showcase evening on Saturday June 29 will run from 9pm until midnight along the riverfront. The event will begin with an air raid siren ringing across the water to introduce A Dusk Chorus, a choral event shoreside featuring 10 local choirs, as illuminated tall ships take up positions on the river to create a stunning backdrop for the evening.

A cannon ball will be fired at 9.40pm to signify the dramatic centre piece of the showcase, a specially commissioned, choreographed light and fire display with flames reaching 12 metres high and light beams that stretch far into the night sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spectacle can be enjoyed continuously on a loop until midnight. A synchronised fireworks display will add to the drama of the light show, taking it into its final hour from 11pm until midnight, with people advised that there will be strobe lighting.

In terms of travel and parking, there are a number of restrictions in place, with road closures at Queen's Quay from Harbour Square to Queen's Quay Roundabout through until 7am on July 2.

Queen's Quay car park is closed, while parking is available at car parks throughout the city centre and there is free event parking at Fort George, with people urged to use this facility and to refrain from parking at Sainsbury's car park. Magee College Car Park on Rock Road is also open and there is dedicated accessible parking only at the Strand Road Car Park.

Translink is putting on additional late-night bus services for the ‘Beyond Blue’ showcase on Saturday night. All extra services will depart from inside Foyle Street Bus Station at 11:30pm.