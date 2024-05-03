Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The last few days we have enjoyed some sunshine and that is to continue today, the highest temperature of the weekend being 18 degrees. Met Éireann and the Met Office stated today will have winds again, warm hazy sunshine will occur widely, however some drizzle and mist is possible. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees in Derry, Strabane and Donegal.

Although you should expect some rain towards the end of day around 21:00. Both Met Éireann and the Met office agreed Friday night will bring patchy rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Some mist and fog too in light westerly breezes.

Biggest day of the Jazz Festival is tomorrow, you can expect highs of between 13 and 16 degrees, you may want to bring an umbrella though as throughout the day there is a chance of rain. So if you are outdoors at the Mayor’s Rock The Boat world record attempt or the annual Bear Run 74 be prepared.

Both the Met Office and Met Éireann confirmed the temperatures but sadly agreed on the chances of rain during the morning and early afternoon, dying out later in the day.

Sunday is to be a cloudy day with low chances of rain with a high of 17 degrees.

Met Office and Met Éireann stating Highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, all sunshine dependent with light variable mainly north westerly breezes with mist patches and a few sharp showers.