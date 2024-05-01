WEATHER: Sunny days as temperatures climb just as Derry Jazz Festival gets into full swing
Following the colder conditions and rain returned over the last few days, we should now see a return of more dry, sunny and settled weather into the Bank Holiday weekend.
The clouds have already parted this Wednesday morning and things are set to heat up with both Met Éireann and the Met Office stating that today will be mainly dry and sunny across the region with temperatures reaching 15 degrees this afternoon and evening across Derry, Strabane and Donegal.
And there is further good news for tomorrow and Friday with lots of sunshine on the cards just as tens of thousands are set to converge on Derry for one of Europe’s largest Jazz Festivals in Derry and Strabane. The festival kicks off on Thursday and temperatures are set to hit 17 degrees in the afternoon which is great news for the outdoor gigs planned. And it looks like more of the same for Friday.
On Saturday temperatures will hover around the mid-teens but it looks like it will be a cloudier day with the chance of the odd shower.
A huge event taking place in Derry this Saturday is Mayor Patricia Logue’s ‘Rock The Boat’ World Record attempt on the city’s main Shipquay Street at 12 noon in aid of charities the Ryan McBride Foundation and Foyle Hospice. Everyone is invited to join in and make their bid to become a World Record Holder. To register go to: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ROCKTHEBOATWORLDRECORDATTEMPT
The current record holder is Galway and Derry needs more than 1,805 people getting the notion to do the motion on Saturday to take the crown.
Back the the weather, and the Met Office says today will be a “generally dry and bright day with some sunny spells”.
"Thursday: Any low cloud and mist clearing during the morning with some warm spells of sunshine developing. Breezy at times around the coast. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
“Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Mainly dry and bright on Friday with some warm sunshine. Outbreaks of rain early Saturday, drier and brighter later. Bright spells and showers on Sunday.”
