WEATHER: Sunny days as temperatures climb just as Derry Jazz Festival gets into full swing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the colder conditions and rain returned over the last few days, we should now see a return of more dry, sunny and settled weather into the Bank Holiday weekend.

The clouds have already parted this Wednesday morning and things are set to heat up with both Met Éireann and the Met Office stating that today will be mainly dry and sunny across the region with temperatures reaching 15 degrees this afternoon and evening across Derry, Strabane and Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there is further good news for tomorrow and Friday with lots of sunshine on the cards just as tens of thousands are set to converge on Derry for one of Europe’s largest Jazz Festivals in Derry and Strabane. The festival kicks off on Thursday and temperatures are set to hit 17 degrees in the afternoon which is great news for the outdoor gigs planned. And it looks like more of the same for Friday.

The sun hovering over Derry's new pedestrian bridge at Pennyburn this morning. The new bridge and new riverside stretch of path, which links the wider Derry and Donegal greenway network, opened this week and is already proving very popular with walkers, runners and cyclists.

On Saturday temperatures will hover around the mid-teens but it looks like it will be a cloudier day with the chance of the odd shower.

A huge event taking place in Derry this Saturday is Mayor Patricia Logue’s ‘Rock The Boat’ World Record attempt on the city’s main Shipquay Street at 12 noon in aid of charities the Ryan McBride Foundation and Foyle Hospice. Everyone is invited to join in and make their bid to become a World Record Holder. To register go to: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ROCKTHEBOATWORLDRECORDATTEMPT

The current record holder is Galway and Derry needs more than 1,805 people getting the notion to do the motion on Saturday to take the crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back the the weather, and the Met Office says today will be a “generally dry and bright day with some sunny spells”.

Blue skies over Derry.

"Thursday: Any low cloud and mist clearing during the morning with some warm spells of sunshine developing. Breezy at times around the coast. Maximum temperature 20 °C.