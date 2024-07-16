WEATHER: Warm but cloudy week ahead for Derry & Donegal as grey summer continues

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 16th Jul 2024, 17:23 BST
While the cloud and rain has never been far away this summer and is going nowhere anytime soon, there will be a lift in temperature and maybe a little sun on the horizon.

After a few warm days of sunshine, we are set for a return to cloud and rain in the not too distant future, the Met Office and Met Éireann have forecast.

Both agree however that tomorrow, Wednesday July 17, will see highs of 21 degrees across Derry and the north west region with some good sunny spells before eventually turning to clouds and drizzle.

The Met Office predicts “sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon,” while Met Éireann is predicting “some sunny spells”, adding:

Guildhall Square.Guildhall Square.
"Cloud will increase as the day progresses and scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will develop.”

Thursday is to kick off with “light rain, changing to cloudy by early evening,” predicts the Met Office.

Met Éireann forecasts “scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle clearing from the west through the day with spells of sunshine developing. Mostly dry conditions developing through the evening.”

Temperatures will remain mild, and on Friday we may not need umbrellas as both weather bodies predict a sunny day with clouds in the afternoon.

Met Éireann forecasts “a mostly dry day with sunny spells and scattered clouds. Quite warm in sunshine with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.”

A wet but warm weekend is to be expected. Met Éireann is forecasting “Saturday will have rain develop in the west early on and gradually spread eastwards through the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, with moderate to fresh southerly winds, veering westerly with the rain.” Sunday to have an “overcast changing to drizzle by lunchtime,” predicts the Met Office.

At the start of next week, the Met Office forecasts "drizzle changing to cloudy by lunchtime” with a maximum of 17 degrees.

Throughout the week, UV levels are ranked as high, and on sunny days sunscreen and shade are advised.

For tomorrow and Saturday the Met Office is also warning of a high pollen count.

