Another widespread frost has resulted in icy conditions this morning with the colder weather to persist through the rest of the week, Met Éireann has stated, with any coastal showers potentially falling as sleet or snow.

In Derry during this morning’s rush hour temperatures were down to below -3 Celsius and the Irish weather body said temperatures will remain below freezing this morning, reaching only between zero and plus 1 degree in the afternoon across Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This evening will see temperatures “falling quickly again and down to as low as -4 degrees by late afternoon, continuing to fall during the evening”.

Roads and pavements are very icy.

Tonight will see temperatures reaching as low as – 6 degrees, with isolated showers, falling as sleet and snow at times.

It’s a similar picture for Thursday, and “there'll be snow and sleet across parts of Ulster on Thursday night, most other places will stay dry”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Patches of freezing fog may develop as winds fall light. Temperatures again as low as -7 degrees fairly widely, staying closer to zero to -2 degrees where fog thickens in a light westerly or variable breeze.”

Friday will still be very cold with afternoon temperatures no higher than s 1 to 4 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of -3 degrees to 2 degrees on Friday night, with some showers of rain and sleet in western areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Éireann said beyond Saturday there is “still a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast” but that as things stand, the indicators suggest that an “increasing southerly wind will bring rain and a spell of milder weather for a time”.

The Met Office in the UK has also forecast a milder outlook for Derry and the North West from Sunday onwards, with current forecasts stating temperatures could reach 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a big change from the weather over the past week.

Advertisement Hide Ad