After a sun-filled Saturday and saturated Sunday, what can we expect from this week's weather?

A mix of sun and rain is what we have to look forward to this week, as both the Met Office and Met Éireann have forecasted.

Both weather bodies have said that tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, should have sunny spells and scattered showers, with a maximum temperature of around 18 to 19 degrees.

The Met Office said: "A mainly dry and bright morning with sunny spells. Then more clouds for a time with a few showery outbreaks of rain in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 19 °C."

Wednesday, August 7 is to be similar, as Met Éireann forecasts "a mix of cloud, sunny spells and scattered showers in the morning before the showers become more isolated through the afternoon and evening. However, clouds will build from the southwest later in the day, with some patchy rain and drizzle following. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh southwest to west winds."

The Met Office predicts the same "bright or sunny spells and the odd shower on Wednesday."

On Thursday, August 8, you may want to pack an umbrella as both weather bodies predict a wet day. Met Éireann forecats "mostly cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread through the morning."

Whilst wet, it is also set to be a warm day as Met Éireann forecasts a top temperature of 21 degrees.

And it’s more of the same for Friday with sunny spells and some scatted showers. Met Éireann is forecasting "sunny spells and some scattered showers for Friday with moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing later on."

It will be slightly cooler with the possibility of drier conditions for the weekend but the threat of the odd shower cannot be ruled out at this stage.

The Met Office forecasts Friday as a warm day with a top temperature of 18 degrees "with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime."

Throughout the week, UV levels are ranked as high.

Met Office predicts pollen levels to be low all week, except on Wednesday which has a medium rating.