WEATHER: Yellow Ice warning in place across Derry and Donegal
Met Éireann and the Met Office have both issued a yellow warning for ice for Friday, with freezing temperatures overnight expected to lead to further dangerous conditions for motorists and pedestrians due to ice and black ice on roads and pavements across the region.
Temperatures will struggle throughout the day with a maximum of 5 degrees Celsius forecast.
Saturday is forecast to be sunny but very cold, with the highest temperature predicted to be 3 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of rain, sleet and even some snow moving in towards the night.
Met Éireann stated: “The frost and fog will clear on Saturday morning and it'll be dry for a time in many areas with some sunny spells, especially further north.”
The Met Office concurred: “A mostly dry, rather cloudy day, some bright spells.”
Temperatures will continue to struggle on Sunday, setting a pattern that continues into next week, with the cold snap continuing throughout by day and night. It will be even colder by night, and by Monday into Tuesday, overnight temperatures are set to dip to -3 Celsius in Derry and the following night to -4 in Inishowen.
In it’s forecast for the weekend into Monday the Met Office states: “Dry and bright much of Saturday. Rain, sleet and snow spread north late in the day and on Sunday, clearing to a mostly dry Monday. with strong northerly winds.”
