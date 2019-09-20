Wee dog discovered tied to railings

A wee dog is being cared for by the police after being discovered tied to a railing in the Waterside this morning.

Police said a resident of the Bond's Street area alerted police to the animal early on Friday morning.

"A kind member of the public called police about this cutie at about quarter to six this morning," said the PSNI.

"She had been tied to the railings at the play park on Roulston Avenue in the Waterside. She had a red collar and pink lead but no identification tags. She is currently being looked after at Strand Road Police Station," the added.

Police asked anyone who knows the owner to call 101 quoting serial number 195 20/09/19