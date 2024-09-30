Well-known Derry teacher, actress and singer Carita Kerr has died
Mrs. Kerr died suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturday.
The Buncrana-native spent her working life as a special needs teacher in Derry and was a champion of the arts in her home city.
She also taught speech and drama and was a stalwart of the Derry Feis where she was renowned for her singing performances over an oft-decorated career.
She was pre-deceased by her late husband John Kerr, a former SDLP mayor of Derry, and as mayoress welcomed US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton to Derry for the first time in November 1995.
Her daughter is the well-known BBC broadcaster Marie Louise Kerr.
She is mourned by her children James, Marie Louise and Robert, grandchildren Catherine, Rebecca, Evie-Jane, Charlie and Tom, and daughter-in-law Vivienne.
Mrs. Kerr’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Eugene's Cathedral at 10am, followed by interment in the City Cemetery.
