Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The much-loved Derry actress, singer and former teacher Carita Kerr has sadly died.

Mrs. Kerr died suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturday.

The Buncrana-native spent her working life as a special needs teacher in Derry and was a champion of the arts in her home city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also taught speech and drama and was a stalwart of the Derry Feis where she was renowned for her singing performances over an oft-decorated career.

Carita Kerr with her late husband John in 2007.

She was pre-deceased by her late husband John Kerr, a former SDLP mayor of Derry, and as mayoress welcomed US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton to Derry for the first time in November 1995.

Her daughter is the well-known BBC broadcaster Marie Louise Kerr.

She is mourned by her children James, Marie Louise and Robert, grandchildren Catherine, Rebecca, Evie-Jane, Charlie and Tom, and daughter-in-law Vivienne.

Mrs. Kerr’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Eugene's Cathedral at 10am, followed by interment in the City Cemetery.