Western Health Trust Chair encourages Derry to talk about organ donation with family and colleagues
Dr Frawley reminded people of the importance of organ donation. He said: "I think we have to take every opportunity to remind people that this is a hugely powerful and important service that people can make a huge difference with.
“Because I do think we have got an indication of people’s willingness to donate, but when families are asked they say they are not aware of that intention and that creates an immediate problem then for retrieval.”
Encouraging people to have a conversation about organ donation, the Chair said: “So again, to remind families not in any negative way, as opportunities present and in an appropriate space, clarify with each other what their intentions would be in that circumstance, because it is such a hugely valuable contribution to make to people who are clearly in a very difficult circumstance, often awaiting organs for two or three years and living very limited lives as a result, impacting their families.
“So I would ask people to speak about that with family and colleagues across this geography.”
In September 2024, Trust staff made an appeal ahead of Organ Donation Awareness Week 2024 which ran until September 29.
The appeal urged people to sign the organ donor register as, at the time, it marked 30 years of the NHS saving and transforming lives through transplantation.
Between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024 nine life-saving and life changing transplants took place because of the gift of life by Western Trust organ donors.
There are many ways to register as a potential donor including online at www.organdonation.nhs.uk or www.organdonationni.info
You can also register when applying for or renewing a driving licence, with a G.P Practice, when applying for a Boots Advantage Card, or by telephoning the N.H.S. Donor Line 0300 123 23 23. Telephone lines are open 24 hours a day all year round.
Furthermore you can download a form from www.organdonation.nhs.uk, print it and return it by Freepost.
