Western Trust appeals to donor mums for lifesaving breast milk

The Western Trust's Human Milk Bank, located in South West Acute Hospital, is appealing to donor mums to come forward over the summer months to provide lifesaving donor breast milk for babies in Neonatal units throughout the whole of Ireland.

Susan Rogers, Lead Nurse for Public Health at the Western Trust, extended her gratitude to all Human Milk Bank donors for their invaluable support. She emphasised, “We are indebted to our donor mums who have continued to provide essential donor breast milk for babies in neonatal units in hospitals throughout the whole of Ireland. The Human Milk Bank staff are working very hard to ensure this vital service remains available to all our vulnerable premature babies as the demand for donor expressed breast milk at this time is exceptionally high.”

“Last year the Human Milk Bank provided over 1000 litres of donor breast milk to units across 27 hospitals throughout Ireland. This precious lifesaving donor milk has helped 783 premature babies, of which 223 were either a twin or a triplet. Breast milk gives premature and sick babies the best possible start in life as it helps build their immune system, their eye and brain development and prevents devastating diseases which can affect premature or low birth weight babies,” said Susan.

The Western Trust Human Milk Bank Service are making an appeal for donor mums to help provide essential, lifesaving breastmilk over the busy summer months. Pictured from left to right are: Tory Allan, Human Milk Bank Technician; Lorraine Holden, Human Milk Bank Admin Support; Catherine McMahon, Human Milk Bank Coordinator (Job Share) and Vivienne Carson, Human Milk Bank Technician.

Susan appealed to expectant mothers to consider becoming breast milk donors. She also urged everyone to help spread the word about the Human Milk Bank as the best way to recruit new donors. She expressed gratitude for the support of the Voluntary Blood Bikers, who continue to help transport this much-needed donor breast milk in all weather conditions.

“We have so many wonderful supporters who kindly help us raise awareness of our Human Milk Bank service on social media channels,” Susan added. “This helps us to spread the word throughout Ireland of the need for donor mums to come forward to keep this vital service going.”

If you would like to find out more about the Human Milk Bank and becoming a donor please contact the Human Milk Bank on Tel: (028) 6862 8333 or email [email protected]