The Chief Executive of the Western Trust Neil Guckianhas issued an apology to patients and family members of those affected by long wait times in Altnagelvin’s emergency department and delays impacting care.

Speaking during the January board meeting of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Board, Mr Guckian explained the issues Altnagelvin was facing.

He said: “Over the last month the Trusts have experienced periods of extreme pressure, high numbers of patients waiting for a bed. In recent days we have had 53 patients in Altnagelvin waiting for a bed.

“With our backlog in the emergency department relating primarily to patients who remain in hospital after being declared fit for discharge, lack of nursing home places is the dominant reason for delay and reviews show that we have significantly less capacity in nursing homes than other comparable trusts.

Altnagelvin hospital.

“An independent review has also shown that internally in the hospital, Altnagelvin is short by up to 60 beds in winter, which dates to 2023 and the gap is rising every year.

“Combined with Flu and Covid viruses circulating [this] has led to increased pressure on our services staff and beds. I would encourage everyone who can avail of vaccinations to protect themselves and our services by getting vaccinated and since I have written this report a minister has made it clear that the vaccinations will be made available to everyone over 50 years of age in Northern Ireland in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Continuing, he said that a further challenge in recent days has been the adverse weather, and “that added difficulty getting to and from work, particularly on the evening shifts. We needed to draft in additional people.”

“Weather like this week makes home care workers, district nursing and all community teams such difficult roles to perform, particularly in the western area. Should anyone have a neighbour who is isolated and vulnerable I would ask that you check on them in this difficult time and to make sure they are okay.”

Lastly, the Chief Executive said: “I do want to apologise on behalf of the Trust to all patients and their families, for delays in our flow and the consequent impact on care.”