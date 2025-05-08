Western Trust launches Encompass providing patients access to their health records digitally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Western Trust has launched encompass, a new system designed to modernise and streamline patient care with a single electronic record for all patients.

The digital system also unites the Western and Southern Trusts on one digital integrated health care system.

This means that for the first time all Health and Social Care (HSC) Trusts across Northern Ireland are now integrated into one digital system, with the Western Trust stating that this was “signifying a major step forward in streamlining patient care”.

Encompass is now operational across Northern Ireland, and patients and service users from across the region can benefit from My Care, the new patient portal. My Care provides online access to personal health information.

With over 120,000 current users, the HSC encouraged everyone to sign up.

Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian paid tribute to staff as both the Western and Southern Trust went live this morning at 4am.

He said: “This is a huge moment for the Trust but also for the HSC as a whole. Preparing for encompass has been an immense task and no one should underestimate the incredible effort of all staff from across our Trust for the many months of planning, preparing and training to get us ready for Go-Live.

“I wish to thank our staff for their steadfast commitment to make Go-Live in our Trust a success. encompass will transform how we deliver care and improve experiences and outcomes for our patients and service users.”

Pictured at the official Go-Live with encompass launch, the digital health care record system at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry/Londonderry this morning at 4am are from left to right: CAKE CUTTING - Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian, Paula McGuinness encompass Programme Lead, Dr Neil Black Chief Clinical Information Officer and Teresa Molloy, Director of Planning, Performance, and Corporate Services at the Western Trust and Senior Responsible Officer for encompass.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “Today marks a significant milestone in Northern Ireland’s health and social care service, as the final two Health Trusts ‘Go-Live’ on encompass. Its introduction across the Trusts places HSC Northern Ireland in the forefront of digital transformation of health service delivery.”

“This has been a concerted effort across the whole of the Health and Social Care system since it was first announced in 2020, and I want to sincerely thank each of those who have played a key role in getting us here. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and has allowed Northern Ireland to modernise our systems and fundamentally improve how we deliver care.”

For more information about encompass, visit: https://westerntrust.hscni.net/about-the-trust/encompass/