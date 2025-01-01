Western Trust releases hilarious reel of 2024 bloopers and outtakes

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Jan 2025, 10:34 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 10:34 GMT
To mark the turning of the year the Western Trust have released a reel of bloopers shot with members of staff to get a positive health message out during 2024.

“As another year comes to a close, we reflect back on the effort of our staff in helping us get messages out to the public and across the organisation.

“The Western Trust Communications Team wish to thank all staff who stepped in front of the camera when needed.

“Let's end 2024 with a laugh,” the Trust said.

