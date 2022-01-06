Western Trust urges public to get booster jab in Derry

The vaccination centres are providing boosters, first and second doses of the Covid vaccine and the Trust is appealing to the public to get their vaccine as soon as possible.

The Trust is under extreme pressure because of staff absences and high levels of Covid in the community.

People are asked to pre-book an appointment for the Mass Vaccination Centre here to ensure the smooth flow of numbers but the centres will also be open to walk-in appointments.

The booster campaign has been 'well received' locally (archive image).

The timetable for the Mass Vaccination Centre at the Foyle Arena is as follows:

Thurs 6/1/22 - 9.00am - 5.00pm

Fri 7/1/22 - 9.00am - 8.00pm

Sat 8/1/22 - CLOSED

Sun 9/1/22 - 9.00am - 5.00pm

Mon 10/1/22 - 9.00am - 5.00pm

Tues 11/1/22 - CLOSED

Wed 12/1/22 - 12.00pm – 8.00pm

Thurs 13/1/22 - 9.00am - 5.00pm

Fri 14/1/22 - 9.00am - 5.00pm

Sat 15/1/22 - 9.00am - 5.00pm

Sun 16/1/22 - CLOSED

Additional slots have also been confirmed for outreach Mobile Vaccination Hubs in:

11 January - Shantallow Community Centre 4-8pm

13 January - Derg Valley Healthy Living Centre 4-8pm

Western Trust HR Director and Vaccination Programme Lead, Karen Hargan, said, “We continue to operate in a period of great uncertainty, but what we do know is that vaccination is saving lives and helping to reduce the number of people entering our hospitals as a result of COVID. We must continue to do all we can to help protect ourselves and our communities, to continue to follow the guidance and not allow ourselves to show complacency.

“We can understand that people had been putting off receiving the vaccine until after Christmas but we would appeal to them to delay no further. We are facing a very serious threat from COVID-19 and getting boosted is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself.”

Karen also thanked both the Derry City and Strabane and the Fermanagh Omagh District Councils and their staff for their ongoing support by making their flagship centres available for the Trust to use:

“The support which we have received from the Councils and their staff has been unwavering, and we are indebted to them for allowing us to avail of their facilities and to Council staff for supporting the programme on the ground. For us to have such available spaces allows us to deal with the volumes of people we need to in order to bring ambitious plans to fruition.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing staff, who time and again over the past 12 months have been called upon to step up to the challenge. It is impossible to express our gratitude to them for the incredible work they have done, and continue to do.“

Anyone who is aged 18+, who received their second dose jab more than 12 weeks ago, is now eligible for a Booster. The reopening of the Mass Vaccination Centres has also seen a substantial volume of people coming forward to receive a first dose, or a second dose having missed their original second dose slot at the time.

First, second or booster doses of Moderna vaccine can also be booked at participating local pharmacies, which can be found here.If you are planning to attend a Centres, Pop Up or Mobile Vaccination Clinic, please do not do so if you:

·Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

·Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

·You have been advised to self-isolate