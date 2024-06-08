Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People yet to register to have their say in the forthcoming general election have just days left to do so, with all 136 candidates in Derry and across the north now confirmed.

The cut off point for registering to vote in the forthcoming Westminster election will be next Tuesday, June 18.

The candidates standing in the election here were confirmed after the deadline for nominations closed on Friday.

There will be eight candidates contesting the election in Foyle. They are, in alphabetical order: John Boyle (Aontú), Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin), Colum Eastwood (SDLP), Rachael Ferguson (Alliance Party), Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit), Anne McCloskey (Independent), Gary Middleton (DUP) and Janice Montgomery (UUP).

Candidates for Foyle in the forthcoming Westminster election in alphabetical order. Top row l-r: John Boyle (Aontú), Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin), Colum Eastwood (SDLP), Rachael Ferguson (Alliance Party). Bottom row l-r: Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit), Anne McCloskey (Independent), Gary Middleton (DUP) and Janice Montgomery (UUP).

In the East Derry constituency there will be nine candidates standing. They are, in alphabetical order: Gemma Brolly (Aontú), Gregory Campbell (DUP), Cara Hunter (SDLP), Allister Kyle (TUV), Jen McCahon (Green Party), Kathleen McGurk (Sinn Féin), Glen Miller (UUP), Claire Scull (Conservative) and Richard Stewart (Alliance).

Meanwhile in West Tyrone eight candidates have put themselves forward. They are, in alphabetical order: Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin), Matthew Bell (UUP), Tom Buchanan (DUP), Stephen Donnelly (Alliance), Leza Houston (Aontú), Stephen Lynch (Conservatives), Daniel McCrossan (SDLP) and Stevan Patterson (TUV).

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the general election will take place on Thursday July 4, and the polling will open on that day from 7am to 10pm.

Ballots cast across the north will be counted at three centres, with the Foyle, East Derry and West Tyrone counts among those to take place

at Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt.

The other two count centres will be the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast and the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission Northern Ireland, has advised: “All voters need to be registered and those voting in person will need to show an accepted form of ID. Registering to vote only takes five minutes at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and must be done by June 18.

“Voters who cannot make it to their polling station on July 4 can apply to vote by post or by proxy. The deadline for these applications is 5pm on 14 June. You may be required to provide a Digital Registration Number (DRN) on your postal or proxy application.