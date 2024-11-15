John Barr, pictured outside the shop in Buncrana.

It’s the end of an era in Buncrana, Inishowen and the North West as the iconic John Barr Fashion closes its doors this weekend after trading for over 150 years.

The popular shop, where hundreds of people bought their school uniforms over the years, is closing on a high and a positive note, as proprietor John and his colleague Dolores McLaughlin both retire.

John has been at the helm for 48 years while Dolores has worked in the shop and been a knowledgeable and friendly face to many for 35 years.

Speaking to the Journal this week, John said they both made the decision to retire as the time had come.

Dolores McLaughlin.

"’I’ve 48 years done and my work colleague, Dolores, who I could never have done without, has 35 years done.

"Business is good and there’s no recession with us. It’s just that the time has come for both of us and we decided we had done long enough.

“We’ve had many great years here and are able to retire happily.”

The shop supplied around 80 schools locally with uniforms and over the years also stocked Irish souvenirs, men, women and children’s clothing, flags and much more.

John’s wife, Afke, will continue to run The Irish Shop in Derry’s Craft Village two days a week, but John Barr Fashions will close its doors for the last time on Saturday.

The store was first opened around 150 years ago by John’s great-grandfather, then taken over by his grandfather (also John and the person whose name adorns the sign above the door), followed by John’s father and then John himself.

It was previously located on the main street beside The Plaza. Following a fire in 2019, the shop relocated just a few doors down.

John thanked Pauline Doherty for allowing them the use of her premises and added how she has been ‘very good to him’.

He also paid tribute to Afke, who has ‘stuck by me for 38 years’ and all the ‘wonderful’ customers who have supported the shop through the generations.

John also thanked Dolores, the ‘hub and heart’ of the shop, who he had many great days with.

"People have been very good to us. The people of Buncrana are brilliant and we had so many great customers from Derry and further afield. We also had a lot of tourists – Americans, Germans, Dutch, French and Italian. We’d have every nationality coming in here.

“We’ve had come craic.”

John recalled how, recently, a woman came in with a little girl to buy a school skirt. He realised the lady was the little girl’s grandmother.

"And I had sold the grandmother’s school skirt to her when she was a wee girl as well. That’s how long I’ve been here!”

The shop has been extremely busy in recent weeks, since news of the closure became public.

They are currently running a sale on stock, which will continue until Saturday evening at 5pm, when it closes for good.

For John, the closure will not be filled with sadness, but with delight at many good years and great memories.

He and Afke are planning on visiting their daughter in Australia later this year.

This weekend, he’s looking forward to his final few days behind the till, meeting and greeting customers, as John Barr Fashion has its final farewell.