So far, the week has been very confusing weather-wise and as to whether we should bring an umbrella or not, so will we need one this weekend?

Tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, you can expect another dry day, with sunshine peeking through the clouds. The Met Office and Met Éireann agree that the top temperature will be 15 degrees Celsius. Both weather forecasters predict that the west may be a bit cloudier.

Come Friday though, it is to be a wet and windy day and it is expected to get worse during the night. Met Éireann forecasts: “Mild and breezy with scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic. Turning wet and windy on Friday night with outbreaks of rain and strong, gusty southerly winds.”

However, Friday will remain relatively mild, with a top temperature of 15 to 17 degrees.

View of Derry from Eskaheen.

It is to get warmer again on Saturday with highs of up tp of 18 degrees, according to the forecast by Met Éireann. You can expect a wet day, as both The Met Office and Met Éireann forecast Saturday will be rainy.

The Met Office said: “It will be a rather cloudy few days with some showery rain, heavier on Saturday.”

Met Éireann agreed: “Wet and breezy on Saturday with showery outbreaks of rain spreading northeast awards over the country, turning heavy at times in strong and gusty southerly winds.”

Sunday is to be a sunny day. Met Éireann described it as a “bright and breezy day with spells of sunshine and showers”, while the Met Office is forecasting that the top temperature will be 16 degrees.

Kicking off next week, we can expect more rain. The Met Office said that next week will feature “widely unsettled conditions, with showers or longer spells of rain, heavy and persistent at times, especially over hills. Strong winds are possible too, with exposed and windward coastal areas prone to the strongest winds. The theme of low pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the rest of the week, with showers or longer spells of rain.”

Don’t let the changeable weather put you off however from taking part in the range of upcoming events.

