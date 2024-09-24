Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The magical new Derry Halloween programme has gone live, featuring all sorts of spell-binding delights unveiled by the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr and Winifred the Witch.

The City’s historic Walls set the scene for the launch, and will once again feature in the festivities as one of the haunted hotspots in this year’s Awakening the Walled City Trail.

The world-renowned Derry Halloween celebrations will take over the city from October 28 until October 31.

The council have said that this year is a packed programme of fun events and activities for all ages. The core festival programme will run Monday October 28 with the Awakening the Walled City Trail transforming the town centre from Monday - Wednesday, from 6pm – 9pm, and plenty of festivities taking place throughout Halloween day, October 31, culminating in the Halloween Carnival Parade and fireworks over the Foyle.

Winifred the Witch flew into Derry-Londonderry where she was welcomed onto the City Walls by the Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr with Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive Tourism Ireland and John McGrillen Chief Executive Officer, Tourism NI, at the launch of the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Hallowe’en Halloween Festival programme. Picture Martin McKeown. 16.09.24

A council spokesperson has said that there are a number of new elements included in this year’s programme, which is now available to view online. Among the highlights is the debut appearance of the weird and wonderful Rodafonio, created by renowned designer and musician Cesar Alvarez and brought all the way from Barcelona. Also adding an international flavour to the festivities are the Stelzen-Art Time Travellers, bringing their enchanting illuminations all the way from Germany to the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

In Your Space Circus, inspire to create a stage for magic and mayhem this year, and visitors will witness all sorts of spectacles in the Witchy Wonderland on the city walls, as the ramparts will provide the perfect atmospheric backdrop for some dazzling fire performance and ghostly goings on.

The Guildhall Production Studio, part of the famed Guildhall School of Music & Drama, make a welcome return animating two of the city centres famous landmarks, the Austins Building and the Bishop Street Courthouse, with some bespoke installations bringing to life some well-known Derry ghost stories.

Then cross the Peace Bridge to enter the ethereal Elemental Garden, an ambient and mesmerising celebration of darkness and light, as visualised by landscape spectacle specialists LUXE.

Looking ahead to the festival, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “Derry just comes alive at Halloween and it really is a wonderful time to experience all the City and District has to offer in terms of hospitality and entertainment. It’s great to see the City’s famous Walls once again showcased in the Awakening the Walled City Trail event, which creates such a buzz around the city centre, bringing great benefit to local businesses in the build up to Halloween itself."

Halloween night itself sees the return of the Halloween Carnival Parade featuring hundreds of local performers from local clubs, schools and community organisations, who are now working with the North West Carnival Initiative to bring this year’s ‘Festival of the Dead’ theme to life. It all culminates over the Foyle as the annual Halloween Fireworks display brings the festival to a close.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is delivering the 2024 programme with funding from Tourism Northern Ireland and The Executive Office but also support from Ulster University.

You can find out more about all that’s going on this year at Derry Halloween at derryhalloween.com