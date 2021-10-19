WHAT’S ON : City of Derry International Choir Festival returning tomorrow

The Road Home - Codetta. (Lorcan Doherty)

Celebrating its ninth successful year, the festival will feature a mix of digital and in-person events, as the festival once again boasts a variety of performances in venues across the city. The sensational line-up includes performances from Grammy Award-winners Chanticleer, critically acclaimed vocal ensemble Tenebrae, as well as the return of award-winning Derry chamber choir, Codetta. For more information on the festival, and to book tickets please visit: https://www.derrychoirfest.com/

Opening Gala Concert: The Voyage

Date: Wednesday 20 October Time: 7:30pm/doors open 7pm @ Millennium Forum.Featuring local choirs and singers alongside members of the Ulster Orchestra, this year’s City of Derry International Choir Festival kicks off with the Opening Gala Concert where audience members will enjoy a performance of Bob Chilcott’s deeply emotive The Voyage as well as the first ever live performance of a new work by County Antrim composer Elaine Agnew entitled Remarkable, performed by the Arts Care Choir (Armagh), Codetta and Ulster Orchestra.Tickets to the event are £21.50/£13.50 conc. Booking: www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/derry-choir-fest-the-voyage/The Road Home

Big Sing Workshop hosted by Slixs. (Lorcan Doherty)

The Road Home

Date: Thursday 21 October @ St. Columba’s Church Long Tower. Time: 9pm. Sure to be one of the major highlights of the City of Derry International Choir Festival, Thursday night will see the return of the award-winning Derry chamber choir Codetta with Derry cellist Kim Vaughan as they perform Stephen Paulus’ stunning piece The Road Home Tickets are free and pre-registration is required. Early booking is advised. Booking: www.ticketsource.co.uk/derrychoirfestTenebrae

Date: Friday 22 October @ St Columb’s Cathedral. Time: 7:30pm. Described as “phenomenal” by The Times, award-winning choir Tenebrae are returning for a live performance in St Columb’s Cathedral. Under the direction of Nigel Short, the choir are renowned as one of the world’s leading vocal ensembles acclaimed by their passion and precision.Tickets are priced at £26/16 conc. Please note that due to Covid-19 guidelines, there is a maximum capacity of 150 people and it is recommended to book tickets early to avoid disappointment.Booking: www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/derry-choir-fest-tenebrae/Oak Tree of Derry Concert

Date: Friday 22 October (Virtual/Online) Following a hugely successful online-only festival last year, which generated an unprecedented 250,000 views from all over the world, this year will include a synchronised mix of in-person and virtual events throughout the city as part of an immersive programme of live and digital concerts. Viewers will have the chance to relive performances from previous winners of the Oak Tree of Derry Trophy with choirs from Estonia, Indonesia, Ireland and many more.

Let’s Just Sing community event

Saturday 23 October @ Foyle Arena. Time: 4:30pm. Siobhan Heaney will be joined by selection of the best-known community choir leaders in leading this year’s community event. The event is an opportunity for singers of all levels and experience to come together and sing some well-known songs including Stand by Me and Something Inside So Strong. If you are interested in coming along and joining the singalong, simply follow the link below and fill out the form. Register: www.derrychoirfest.com/2021-festival/letsjustsing.phpChanticleer

Chanticleer

Date: Saturday 23 October (Virtual/Online). Time: 8pm. Grammy Award-winning American a cappella ensemble Chanticleer, described as the “world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, and known across the globe as the “orchestra of voices”, make their debut at the City of Derry International Choir Festival with a bespoke virtual concert.Tickets are free of charge Register in advance:

Hymns of Remembrance and Hope

Date: Saturday 23 October @ St. Eugene’s Cathedral. Time: 9pm This special hymn service at St. Eugene’s Cathedral is to reflect on what our communities have come through since March 2020 by joining together to sing as a congregation.Representatives from the city’s churches will lead us in prayer and song as we commemorate those who have died during the pandemic, honour the dedication of frontline workers and the resilience of our own communities, and look forward with hope to our recovery and reawakening. All are welcome, limited capacity. Tickets are free of charge. Register in advance: www.derrychoirfest.com/2021-festival/hymn-singing-registration.php