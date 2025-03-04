When and where to receive your ashes in Derry this Ash Wednesday
A day of fast and abstinence, a number of Masses will be celebrated across Derry.
These include, as follows:
Parish of the Three Patrons
Mass including Blessing and Distribution of the Ashes
7.15am St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn
9.30am St Brigid’s’s Church, Carnhill
10am St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn
11am St Joseph’s Church in Galliagh
12.30pm St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill
7pm St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn
7pm St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh
For further details of Masses during Lent, see https://www.facebook.com/threepatrons
St Columba's Church, Long Tower
Mass on Ash Wednesday at 7am, 10am and 7.30pm
Confessions 7pm
Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown
Mass Times are 7.45am, 10am. and 7pm. Ashes will be distributed after all Masses.
St Eugene’s Cathedral.
Ashes will be distributed at each Mass, 8.00am - 10.00am - 1.00pm - 7.30pm.
The Holy Land Collection will be held at all Masses.
Holy Family Parish
Masses on Ash Wednesday at 10am and 7.15 pm. Masses on Wednesday.
Waterside/ Strathfoyle Parishes
Mass Times for Ash Wednesday
St Columb’s Church 7.15am*, 10.00am & 7:30pm
Church of Immaculate Conception 9.15am. 6.00pm
St Mary’s Oratory 11.00am
St Oliver Plunkett Church 11.00am, 7.00pm
*Extra Mass at 7.15am Monday to Friday during Lent in St Columb’s Church.
Ashes will be distributed during each Mass on Ash Wednesday.
St Mary’s Parish, Creggan
Masses at 7am, 10am and 7.30pm.
For details on news and events around the Diocese of Derry, see online at www.derrydiocese.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.