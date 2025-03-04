When and where to receive your ashes in Derry this Ash Wednesday

Wednesday, March 5 is Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.

A day of fast and abstinence, a number of Masses will be celebrated across Derry.

These include, as follows:

Parish of the Three Patrons

Mass including Blessing and Distribution of the Ashes

7.15am St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn

9.30am St Brigid’s’s Church, Carnhill

10am St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn

11am St Joseph’s Church in Galliagh

12.30pm St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill

7pm St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn

7pm St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh

For further details of Masses during Lent, see https://www.facebook.com/threepatrons

St Columba's Church, Long Tower

Mass on Ash Wednesday at 7am, 10am and 7.30pm

Confessions 7pm

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown

Mass Times are 7.45am, 10am. and 7pm. Ashes will be distributed after all Masses.

St Eugene’s Cathedral.

Ashes will be distributed at each Mass, 8.00am - 10.00am - 1.00pm - 7.30pm.

The Holy Land Collection will be held at all Masses.

Holy Family Parish

Masses on Ash Wednesday at 10am and 7.15 pm. Masses on Wednesday.

Waterside/ Strathfoyle Parishes

Mass Times for Ash Wednesday

St Columb’s Church 7.15am*, 10.00am & 7:30pm

Church of Immaculate Conception 9.15am. 6.00pm

St Mary’s Oratory 11.00am

St Oliver Plunkett Church 11.00am, 7.00pm

*Extra Mass at 7.15am Monday to Friday during Lent in St Columb’s Church.

Ashes will be distributed during each Mass on Ash Wednesday.

St Mary’s Parish, Creggan

Masses at 7am, 10am and 7.30pm.

For details on news and events around the Diocese of Derry, see online at www.derrydiocese.org