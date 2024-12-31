Where to party and bring in the New Year in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for your New Year’s Eve party spot? Here’s some ticketed events in Derry to give you an idea of where to bring in the New Year.

Queen and Disco take to the stage in Silver Street, promising to play some party anthems to get you ready for 2025. Tickets are priced at £16.75.

Nacional De Cuba will be hosting a techno night, so you can dance all your 2024 woes away. DJing at the event is ‘CLOUDS,’ described as a ‘high-energy techno duo’, from Edinburgh, known for their hard-hitting beats and intense, industrial sound. Tickets are priced at £16.75.

In Lizzie O’Farrell’s Transmission Presents: You Are Now Entering 2025, aiming to bring a throwback party to bring in the bells, with tickets costing £6.00.

Fireworks forming the word "2025" in the sky --ar 16:9 --style raw --stylize 200 --v 6.1 Job ID: 7956f136-5f55-456e-acaf-d270c576822d

Phil Taggart will be performing in Sandino’s dance hall. A spokesperson for the bar said: “We can't wait to celebrate with you all as Phil brings his special Dance Party vibes back to Sandino’s Dancehall. Phil is currently a BBC/ Sirius XM radio host with 15 years of DJing experience under his belt. Expect a night full of dance floor classics and sing-along bangers!”

Tickets for the event are priced at £11.55.

If DJs aren’t your style you are still in luck, as Bennigan’s Bar is hosting Jack Kelly’s Honkatonktet, which will feature Andrew McCoubrey on drums, Ben Flavelle playing Bass, Mateusz Chimielewski with Guitar and Jack Kelly with Vocals, fiddle and guitar. Priced at £10.