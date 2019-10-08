Who could be joining Derry’s Nadine Coyle in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle?

Derry’s Nadine Coyle will have us all glued to our TVs if rumours about her joining the jungle are true.

The former Girls Aloud star, who is now a solo artist, has been named as one of the possible stars taking part in ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ when it hits screens later this year.

While the show’s line-up has yet to be confirmed, fans have reacted with delight to the news that the Derry woman could be spilling all the gossip around the camp fire.

But, who’ll be joining her? Speculation is rife over the identity of the other celebrities taking part in what is one of TV’s most successful shows, which is hosted by Ant and Dec and sees millions tune in every night.

Other names mooted are Great British Bake Off winner Nadya Hussain, who has previously spoken of how she’d love to take part.

Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe, one of the soap’s longest running stars, is also tipped to be going in, as fellow soap star Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany in Coronation Street. She has already announced her exit from the soap and apparently is thought to be a good fit for ‘I’m a Celebrity.’

Presenter Richard Madeley and former footballer Alan Shearer are also reported to be at the top of the list for the show’s producers.

Nadine could also be joined by X-Factor boybander Myles Stephenson, who won the show with his band Rak-Su, rugby star James Haskell and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood.

However, while rumours are rife, the full line-up has yet to be confirmed. The start date for the show, which usually begins around mid-November has also not been confirmed, but is expected to be shortly.

The 2018 series was won by football manager Harry Redknapp.

Producers reportedly want Nadine on the show as they hope she will spill the beans on her Girls Aloud days and her relationship with her ex-bandmates, including Cheryl.