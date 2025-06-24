Why I’ve stopped chasing perfection (and you should too)

There was a time I thought I had to be everything to everyone: the perfect hairdresser, the perfect mammy, the perfect business owner. I’d beat myself up over the smallest things—if a client wasn’t 100% happy, if the house was a mess, if I missed a school event because I was running behind at the salon. I was constantly chasing this unrealistic idea of perfection, and honestly? It nearly burned me out.

But here’s what I’ve learned: perfection doesn’t exist, and trying to reach it only steals your peace. What does exist is effort, heart, and showing up even when things aren’t perfect.

In the salon, it’s easy to fall into that trap. You want every foil to be flawless, every client to leave glowing, and every single review to be five stars. But the truth is, things happen. We’re human. Hair has a mind of its own sometimes, and not every day is going to run like clockwork. And that’s okay.

What matters more than perfection is how you handle the bumps. It’s the way you fix things, how you speak to people, how you carry yourself when it’s not all going to plan. Clients remember that. They remember how you made them feel – not just how their curls turned out. And when you stop beating yourself up over the little things, you show up more grounded, real, and better at what you do.

The same goes at home. I used to feel like a bad mammy if dinner wasn’t made on time or if I needed a bit of quiet time to recharge instead of playing the 10th round of hide and seek. But now I realise that being present, being loving, and just doing my best consistently means more than any ‘perfect’ version of parenting I used to have in my head.

My children don’t want perfection – they want me. The real me. And the same goes at work, no one needs a boss who pretends to have it all together all the time. They need someone who leads with honesty, who admits when she’s had a rough day, and who encourages them to do their best without the pressure of being flawless.

Letting go of perfection has honestly changed my life. It’s freed me up to enjoy the wins, big and small. I celebrate progress now – when I’ve had a productive week, when a client leaves happy, when I manage to get my children to bed on time and get dinner in the slow cooker before I head out to work in the mornings, that’s success to me.

So if you’re reading this and you’re constantly feeling like you’re not doing enough – take a breath. You’re doing better than you think. Perfection is exhausting and impossible. Progress, effort, and heart? That’s what really counts.

Let’s stop chasing perfection. Let’s chase peace, purpose, and the kind of life that feels good, not just looks good.

It’s true what they say: “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be wonderful”.

Love Margaret.